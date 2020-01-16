Short Interest in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Decreases By 8.6%

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLGX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vikrant Raina acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.97 per share, with a total value of $99,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $491,605 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Corelogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 121.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

CLGX stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

