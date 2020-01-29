Short Interest in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Increases By 39.0%

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 271,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,892. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

