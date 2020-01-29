Short Interest in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Increases By 41.2%

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,800 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 329,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CAAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

CAAP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,344. The firm has a market cap of $878.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. Corporacion America Airports has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.30 million. Research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

