Short Interest in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Rises By 14.6%

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMRE. ValuEngine lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

CMRE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. 1,062,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,265. The company has a market capitalization of $976.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

