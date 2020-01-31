Short Interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Drops By 9.8%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of CRNX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 1,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $536.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?