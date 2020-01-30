Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rises By 12.7%

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 372,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 9,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $132,350.60. Insiders sold a total of 20,972 shares of company stock worth $298,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,832. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $225.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?