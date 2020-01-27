Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Grows By 48.3%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 205,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. 574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.39. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 20.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 203,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Curis by 155.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 131.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

