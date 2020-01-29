Short Interest in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Grows By 30.5%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 498,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:CYCC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 74,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,690. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.13. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

