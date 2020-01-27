Short Interest in Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Drops By 35.3%

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CYRN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.28. Cyren has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cyren will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of Cyren worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

