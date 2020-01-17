Short Interest in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Rises By 6.3%

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.50. 17,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,701. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 60.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.77.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,589,000 after buying an additional 4,347,725 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,764,000 after buying an additional 2,398,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after buying an additional 482,530 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,012,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,512,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

