Short Interest in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Grows By 5.1%

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,076.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. 26,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,342. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Dana has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dana will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

