Short Interest in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Drops By 15.3%

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,200 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 629,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on DESP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE DESP traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 534,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,115. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 943.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 977,227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 119.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 16.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

