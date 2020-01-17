Short Interest in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Drops By 9.7%

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 8,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.74. 1,586,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

