Short Interest in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Rises By 62.0%

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the December 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DRAD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. Digirad has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $64,734.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.81% of Digirad as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Digirad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

