Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Increases By 5.1%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DGICA stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.27. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -58.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $118,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,155 shares in the company, valued at $194,825.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

