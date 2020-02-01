Short Interest in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Expands By 5.5%

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

NYSE DFIN opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.80. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 3.35%. Research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 284,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $2,823,099.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 54,640 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

