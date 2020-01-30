Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expands By 14.6%

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 951,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DYAI shares. ValuEngine lowered Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dawson James started coverage on Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In other Dyadic International news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Also, Director Barry Buckland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $91,200.00. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $4,443,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. 80,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 469.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

