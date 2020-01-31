Short Interest in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Increases By 13.3%

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 864,700 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NYSE:DX opened at $17.88 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $406.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 178.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

DX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

