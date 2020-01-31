Short Interest in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rises By 11.6%

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 27,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of eBay by 982.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in eBay by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,419,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,309. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. eBay has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Aegis lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

