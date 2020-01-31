Short Interest in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rises By 12.4%

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $572.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 60.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

