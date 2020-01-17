Short Interest in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Declines By 8.9%

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 521,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIGR shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Gilford Securities started coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “average” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 480,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,755. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

