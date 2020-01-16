Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expands By 12.4%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECOR. JMP Securities cut electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. electroCore has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. electroCore has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?