Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Declines By 5.7%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 12,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE ESI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.41. 93,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. Element Solutions has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

