Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Grows By 5.3%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

EMCF stock remained flat at $$31.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, CEO William C. Marsh purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

