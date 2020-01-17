Short Interest in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Grows By 7.9%

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 769,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58. Emcor Group has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emcor Group will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Emcor Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Emcor Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 959.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

