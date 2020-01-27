Short Interest in Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Expands By 540.0%

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Emmis Communications news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 32,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $150,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $54,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,845.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,161 shares of company stock valued at $272,435 in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Emmis Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emmis Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 181,739 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Emmis Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Emmis Communications stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Emmis Communications has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

