Short Interest in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Drops By 10.7%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 555,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WATT. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Energous in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.56 on Friday. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 19,557.08% and a negative return on equity of 164.30%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen R. Rizzone bought 21,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 575,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gaulding sold 31,160 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $68,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,486.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $206,397. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 16.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Energous by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 130,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Energous by 23.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

