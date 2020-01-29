Short Interest in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Decreases By 51.0%

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the December 31st total of 138,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. ValuEngine cut Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Enviva Partners stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. 42,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,573. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $157.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 140.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth about $256,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

