Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Increases By 14.1%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ESE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.96. 71,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $236.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

