Short Interest in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Declines By 6.8%

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,053,057.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $184,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,543,000 after purchasing an additional 489,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,898,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 352,617 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 655,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,511,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $58.47. 313,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,782. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

