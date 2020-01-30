Short Interest in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Declines By 26.1%

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 942,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 99,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.25. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

