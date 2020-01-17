Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Increases By 6.5%

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 167,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.88. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

