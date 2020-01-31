Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Decreases By 5.4%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 824,400 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,887. The stock has a market cap of $894.19 million, a PE ratio of -133.05 and a beta of 1.74. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 33,828 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FARO shares. G.Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Read More: Growth Stocks