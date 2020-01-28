Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) Rises By 30.0%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Shares of AGM.A stock traded down $45.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $60.41 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans.

