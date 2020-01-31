Short Interest in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Expands By 13.0%

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $15.70 on Friday. FedNat has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $230.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). FedNat had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FedNat will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FedNat by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FedNat by 7.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FedNat by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in FedNat by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FedNat by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

