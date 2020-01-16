Short Interest in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Increases By 9.7%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 10,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCAU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,919,000 after purchasing an additional 762,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,507,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,618 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 223.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 94,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,493,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,459,000 after purchasing an additional 210,785 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCAU stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 114,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,622. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

