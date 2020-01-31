Short Interest in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Increases By 5.8%

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $286.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.03. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.39 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

