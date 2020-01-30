Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declines By 16.9%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 10,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after buying an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after buying an additional 855,653 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,751,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after buying an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. 3,258,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

