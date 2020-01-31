Short Interest in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Declines By 13.5%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 85,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $494.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the third quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

