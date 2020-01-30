Short Interest in Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Declines By 17.2%

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

FNJN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 49,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.37. Finjan has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Finjan will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Finjan by 15.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Finjan by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Finjan by 101.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Finjan by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finjan during the third quarter worth about $1,534,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

