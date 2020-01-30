Short Interest in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Grows By 22.0%

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.76. 613,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,094. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.52. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.68%.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $499,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in First American Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 181,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in First American Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 283,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,172,000 after buying an additional 651,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

