Short Interest in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Expands By 5.8%

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

