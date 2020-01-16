Short Interest in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Grows By 6.5%

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other First Northwest BanCorp news, CEO Matthew P. Deines bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence J. Hueth sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $37,311.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $517,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,211 shares of company stock worth $230,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 11,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $188.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?