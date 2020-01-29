Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Grows By 46.7%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the third quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

