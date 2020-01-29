Short Interest in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Increases By 35.9%

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $320.87. The company had a trading volume of 129,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,534. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies has a one year low of $196.65 and a one year high of $320.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.65.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.94.

In related news, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 333,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 26,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

