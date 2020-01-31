Short Interest in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Rises By 13.9%

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 9,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In related news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $298,036.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,217,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,826 shares of company stock worth $1,901,232. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Flex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Flex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Flex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 177,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Flex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Flex has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flex will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

