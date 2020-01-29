Short Interest in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Drops By 26.2%

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 121,424 shares in the last quarter.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 million and a P/E ratio of 17.14.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

