Short Interest in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Decreases By 10.7%

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,110.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 681,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 960.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 465,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of FTK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. 8,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,896. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.16. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.06%.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index