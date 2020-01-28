Short Interest in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Grows By 103.4%

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

FTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 101,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.8% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,712,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after acquiring an additional 78,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 961,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,594 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 27.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,126,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after acquiring an additional 239,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 27.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.3655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

