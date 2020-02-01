Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Increases By 5.1%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 640,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,041,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 116,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,284 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,990,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 302,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $65.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

